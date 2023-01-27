Children's services in Lancashire are 'good' across the board

County Councillor Phillippa Williamson, Leader of Lancashire County Council, said: ‘’This excellent report endorses the County Council’s passion and commitment to children, young people and families across Lancashire and our focus on continuously developing our services.”

Here’s what the report said:

- The impact of leaders on social work practice with children and families (good): "Senior leaders work closely with politicians who are child-focused and ensure that they are fully appraised on the strategic priorities for children.”

Lancashire County Council leader Phillippa Williamson

- The experiences and progress of children in care and care leavers (good): "Children who live in lasting homes are helped to celebrate, so that they feel secure with their long-term families. Experienced and skilled practitioners use a range of tools to undertake sensitive and constructive direct work to capture children’s views, wishes and feelings and then incorporate these views in comprehensive and well-written plans.”

- The experiences and progress of children who need help and protection (good): "Risks to children are carefully considered, and appropriate decisions are made. Management oversight is clear at each decision-making point.

- Overall effectiveness (good): "The improvements made have resulted in many of the recommendations from the previous inspection being comprehensively addressed.”

"Striving for continuous improvement”

Jacqui Old, Executive Director of Education and Children's Services, said: "Our children's services teams have been striving for continuous improvement and I am pleased to say that Ofsted has recognised this commitment in its report.