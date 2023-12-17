Staff at Wrightington retail outlet JAK Hanson have celebrated the return of a feathered friend after it first appeared last Christmas.

A bold little robin waits at the goods entrance each morning to greet staff opening up for the day. Possibly the same bird, or another with a liking for the store which is surrounded by fields and hedgerows, ‘Robin’ can be heard tapping on the door for it to open up.

First seen last December, the caring staff have placed a bird box at the back of Derby House to offer shelter.

Sales advisor Gail Faunch with a nest box they’ve just put up Mr Robin

Co-founder of JAK Hanson Jane Ramones said: "Robin is particularly fond of one member of staff called Tracy, he comes right up to her. Perhaps he heard we had a sale on and fancied a ‘cheep’ Christmas bargain!”

What does it mean if a robin visits you?

For centuries, this tiny bird has been the symbol of good luck, happiness, rebirth - and sometimes even as a messenger for lost, loved ones.

Firstly, after the death of a loved one, a robin will sometimes pay you a visit. Robins, a sign from Heaven, can bring a message from above indicating your loved one is at peace.