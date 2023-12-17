News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Cheery Robin Redbreast returns to visit retail staff in time for Christmas

Staff at Wrightington retail outlet JAK Hanson have celebrated the return of a feathered friend after it first appeared last Christmas.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Dec 2023, 14:19 GMT
Updated 17th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A bold little robin waits at the goods entrance each morning to greet staff opening up for the day. Possibly the same bird, or another with a liking for the store which is surrounded by fields and hedgerows, ‘Robin’ can be heard tapping on the door for it to open up.

Read More
Ellie Leach becomes youngest person to win Strictly Come Dancing

First seen last December, the caring staff have placed a bird box at the back of Derby House to offer shelter.

Sales advisor Gail Faunch with a nest box they’ve just put up Mr RobinSales advisor Gail Faunch with a nest box they’ve just put up Mr Robin
Sales advisor Gail Faunch with a nest box they’ve just put up Mr Robin
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Co-founder of JAK Hanson Jane Ramones said: "Robin is particularly fond of one member of staff called Tracy, he comes right up to her. Perhaps he heard we had a sale on and fancied a ‘cheep’ Christmas bargain!”

What does it mean if a robin visits you?

For centuries, this tiny bird has been the symbol of good luck, happiness, rebirth - and sometimes even as a messenger for lost, loved ones.

Firstly, after the death of a loved one, a robin will sometimes pay you a visit. Robins, a sign from Heaven, can bring a message from above indicating your loved one is at peace.

Secondly, these red-breasted songbirds represent renewal and new beginnings which can mean a transformation of life is about to happen.

Related topics:Robins