Behind The Blue Door is on show at selected times The Artistry House on Winckley Square as part of the Preston Arts Festival.

Described as a "wonderful eclectic mix of work stretching the whole house" the exhibition features 57 paintings

Born inn Preston and brought up in Lostock Hall Norman, 45,attended Lostock Hall High and Runshaw College, studying art at Blackpool and Fylde College before taking a Fine Art degree at Newcastle University.

Norman Long pictured at The Artistry House

He has a studio in the former Oyston Mill off Strand Road, Preston since 2001.

He said: "The Artistry House is a fabulous place to see paintings. It's like a very smart domestic environment. The house is used as a creative studio by artists, photographers and filmmakers."

The house at 16 Winckley Square is also home to Wash Studio ideas agency.

Home for Norman and wife Lindsey, who have three sons, is now Lytham St Annes and the exhibition features local scenes from Preston and St Annes. It also features work from America where Norman spent a year as a postgraduate student in Philadelphia, where he met Lindsey.

'Duck Pond St. Annes' painted by Norman Long

Norman works mainly in oils and the exhibition also includes copies of artists' work he admires, although on different scales, figurative paintings, as well as still life studies and self portraits.

He said: "I just paint and then I love picking some pieces out and putting them together, so they relate in different ways. I'm always trying to push into new styles. ..I think painting people allows me to reflect my inner life."

He lists Matisse and Cezanne amongst artists whose work he most admires but then adds: "The list could be as long as your newspaper."

The paintings are on sale with prices from £350 to £4,200.

'South Pier' by Norman Long

As for the title of the exhibition The Artistry House may not have a blue door - but Norman offers an assurance his studio has a blue door.

*The exhibition will be open on Wednesday October 6 from 11am to 6pm, on Thursday, October 7 from 11am to 4pm and on Saturday, October 9 from 11am to 4pm.

There will be an artist's talk with questions and answers on Saturday October 9 from 1pm- 2.30pm, for which booking is essential as numbers are limited.

*Preston Arts Festival runs until October 10. For more details see here

Part of 'Self portrait in Van Gogh's Colours' by Norman Long

