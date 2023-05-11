News you can trust since 1886
We asked ChatGPT the 10 best things about living in Preston

It’s perhaps the most transformative technological development in a generation – but how well does ChatGPT know Preston?

By Dylan Moffatt, Zac Glennon
Published 11th May 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:08 BST

In recent months there has been arguably the biggest development in AI technology in history, a big part of these developments is the work Open AI has done on ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence capable of human-like responses to any message sent to it.

We decided to test ChatGPT and see what it is capable of – and how well the technology knows Preston! When we asked ChatGPT: “Why is Preston a good place to live?”, it told us a variety of reasons and advantages to living in Preston – some of which were closer to the mark than others.

The machine told us Preston has a low crime rate when, compared to the rest of the UK as whole, this isn’t the case.

Can you argue with the best reasons that it came up with … see for yourself.

Cost of living Chat GPT says the low cost of living makes Preston a great place to live. It told us; “Preston offers a relatively low cost of living, making it easier to manage expenses and enjoy a comfortable lifestyle without breaking the bank.” With an average house price of £172,987, it is certainly easier for some to get a foot on the property ladder.

Vibrant community spirit ChatGPT says: “The city thrives on a strong sense of community, where people actively engage in local initiatives, volunteer work, and social events, fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment.” There's always plenty going on in the city centre and across Preston, from food markets to community events.

Well-Developed infrastructure: ChatGPT stated that Preston has well-developed infrastructure, it went into more detail saying “Preston benefits from a well-developed infrastructure, including reliable transportation systems, modern utilities, and access to essential services, ensuring convenience and ease of daily living.” We're not sure commuters nudging their way through the city centre would entirely agree with this one!

Strong Job Market ChatGPT told us that Preston has a strong job market which would indicate a thriving local economy. “The city boasts a robust job market with a diverse range of employment opportunities, making it easier to find meaningful and fulfilling work.”, ChatGPT says. However other sources told us this is not necessarily true as only 91.3% of the labour market were employed in 2022 below that of the national average. However this figure is set to grow meaning it could one day be considered a strong job market.

