Charnock Richard Crematorium on Preston Road will once again be holding its annual Christmas Memorial Service later this month to commemorate loved ones who have passed away in the community in 2022. Covid-19 restrictions meant that people were unable to visit the chapel for the annual memorial service last year. The service will include readings, popular Christmas carols performed by the NWAS Choir from Preston, and a dove release will also take place. Complimentary food and drink will also be provided by Witchy Catering including tea, coffee and mince pies, and the local Scout troop will be on hand to provide assistance.

Suzanne Orr, Business Leader at Charnock Richard Crematorium, said: “We are delighted that we can once again host our Christmas Memorial Service and offer a place for reflection and memory this Christmas for families in our community who have lost a loved one. Families have previously told us that they find the memorial service to be of great comfort to them. We will also have our Memorial Christmas Tree for families to place a personalised memorial star in memory of their loved one."

Charnock Richard Crematorium will host a Christmas Memorial Service on Saturday, December 17, for those who have lost loved ones

In September the Crematorium recycled metal body parts such as metal hip joints, dental implants, brass coffin handles and nameplates to raise £10k. The money, with the consent of the bereaved families, was then given to Watch Us Grow group which supports people in Chorley recovering from drug and alcohol abuse.

OrthoMetals based in Meppel in the Netherlands is the company that handles the recycling with the and processes tons of material every day from around the world. It deals with around 1,250 crematoria in more than 30 countries and has been recycling metal body parts for the past 25 years. Charities including Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Support have benefitted.

The memorial service will begin at 10.30am on Saturday, December 17. Refreshments will be provided, including tea, coffee and mince pies, and we will also be hosting a carol service by NWAS Choir.

Free parking is available on site, but car sharing and use of public transport is encouraged where possible to help reduce the impact on the environment.

