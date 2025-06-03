Charming two-bedroom terrace cottage on the market in Lancashire for a bargain price

By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 14:58 BST
An adorable two-bedroom terrace cottage is on the market in Lancashire for a bargain price.

Ben Rose Estate Agents are pleased to present to market this charming two-bedroom terrace cottage located in the highly sought-after area of Walton-Le-Dale, Lancashire.

Ideal for first-time buyers, this delightful home blends characterful features with modern comforts and is perfectly situated for convenient living. Nestled just outside the bustling city of Preston, Walton-Le-Dale offers an array of local amenities, including shops, cafes, schools, and parks, all within easy reach. Excellent travel links are available, with nearby access to the M6, M61, and M65 motorways, as well as Preston Train Station just a short drive away, providing direct routes to Manchester, Liverpool and beyond. Regular bus services also operate throughout the area, making commuting and travel simple and efficient.

Take a look around.

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Photo: Ben Rose

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Photo: Ben Rose

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Photo: Ben Rose

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Victoria Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston.

Photo: Ben Rose

