Ideal for first-time buyers, this delightful home blends characterful features with modern comforts and is perfectly situated for convenient living. Nestled just outside the bustling city of Preston, Walton-Le-Dale offers an array of local amenities, including shops, cafes, schools, and parks, all within easy reach. Excellent travel links are available, with nearby access to the M6, M61, and M65 motorways, as well as Preston Train Station just a short drive away, providing direct routes to Manchester, Liverpool and beyond. Regular bus services also operate throughout the area, making commuting and travel simple and efficient.