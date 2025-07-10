Charming 4 bed Preston bungalow for sale at a snap up price

By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jul 2025, 14:36 BST
A charming 4 bed Preston bungalow has come on the market with Purplebricks estate agents for a snap up price of £240,0000.

The semi-detached bungalow is situated in a highly sought after location of Ronaldsway.

The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links and motorway networks nearby.

It also boasts easy access to Preston city centre and Royal Preston Hospital.

Key features

Four Bedroom Semi Detached Bungalow.

Local Amenities, public transport and motorway links.

Sought after Preston location.

Two reception rooms.

Detached garage & driveway.

Two family bathrooms.

Conservatory to the rear.

Property ownership information.

This 4 bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale at a price of £240,000 on Ronaldsway in Preston.

4 bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale on Ronaldsway, Preston

This 4 bedroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale at a price of £240,000 on Ronaldsway in Preston.

The four bedroom semi detached bungalow situated in a highly sought after location of Preston.

Living room

The four bedroom semi detached bungalow situated in a highly sought after location of Preston.

The kitchen in the four bedroom property.

The kitchen

The kitchen in the four bedroom property.

The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links & motorway networks nearby.

The kitchen

The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links & motorway networks nearby.

