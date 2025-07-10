The semi-detached bungalow is situated in a highly sought after location of Ronaldsway.
The property benefits from excellent local amenities, public transport links and motorway networks nearby.
It also boasts easy access to Preston city centre and Royal Preston Hospital.
Key features
Four Bedroom Semi Detached Bungalow.
Local Amenities, public transport and motorway links.
Sought after Preston location.
Two reception rooms.
Detached garage & driveway.
Two family bathrooms.
Conservatory to the rear.
Property ownership information.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.