Blackpool born celebrity Charlotte Dawson has shared various posts about her hectic weekend full of ups and downs.

32-year-old Charlotte Dawson may be eight months pregnant but she appears to be in no rush to slow down if her last weekend was anything to go by.

The mother of two is well known for being very open on her social media, and throughout the weekend, Charlotte shared various clips and photos of her activities with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The weekend got off to a sombre start as the influence paid her respects to fellow Blackpool star Linda Nolan, who sadly passed away two weeks ago aged 65.

Former Ex on the Beach star Charlotte attended Linda’s funeral on Saturday morning dressed in a black ensemble and told reporters: “She touched so many hearts and she’s just fabulous. I’m in full glam for you Linda, because she’d love me in full glam.

After the service, which took place at St Paul’s Church the reality star also shared an image of the order of service to her Instagram story and wrote in overlay text: “What a beautiful send off for a beautiful lady yesterday! the sun was shining for you love you always rest in paradise”

Left: Charlotte Dawson and fiance Matt Sarsfield at their baby shower. Top right: Charlottte at Linda Nolan's funeral. Right: Charlotte and her two sons by her dad's memorial statue | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Later that day, Charlotte then attended her own baby shower at the Grand Hotel, just ten minutes down the road from St Paul’s Church.

The reality star turned actress shared various photos and videos of the celebratory occasion to her Instagram feed and stories.

The Grand Hall function room was filled with pink balloons and flowers with a buffet alongside one side again filled with pink delicacies - Charlotte and guests were too dressed in pink, all in honour of her baby girl to come.

In the cpation to one post, Charlotte said: “The most beautiful baby shower for our baby girl with the best fambo & friends 💕🎀🌸🤰🏽 I’m still in shock that I’m having a girl so had to throw her a beltin baby shower 🥳 she has been truly spoilt & their was so much love in the room 💕 blessed with the best 💕”

That night Charlotte and fiance Matt Sarsfield then enjoyed a relaxing stay at the hotel itself.

Sharing a video tour of the room to her story, Charlotte wrote in overlay text: “All I asked for as a baby shower pressie was to have a night away with a full night sleep that's exactly what l got in the most gorgeous room at my fave ©grand _hotel”

Sunday was then Charlotte’s late father Les Dawson’s 94th birthday.

To mark the occasion, the Blackpool born star took her two sons - four-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude - to visit the statue of Les in St Annes.

Joined by her mother Tracy, the quartet laid flowers and ejoyed a Colin the Caterpillar cake before returning home where the boys, in one video, can be seen kissing the cardboard cutout of their late grandfather.

In the caption to this post, Charlotte wrote: “Happy heavenly birthday daddy / gandadddd les 🫶🏼✨ you would of been 94 today 🥹 we wish you were here so much but so lucky we have your statue to visit and make memories with ❤️ can’t wait for baby girl to join in with us soon, and get to know her grandad like the boys have. How cute are they with his cardboard cut out, I try my hardest to keep my dads memory alive as my mum did so much with me and I want them to know exactly who he is. It can be weird to other people, but this is our weird. And it works, very special to us and that’s all that matters. Love you so much and I’m so lucky I have my beautiful mama/nanny with me by our side @tracydawsonx”