The 30-year-old mum of one is currently nine months pregnant and has taken to Instagram to share updates on how she is preparing for the upcoming birth to her 1.3 million followers.

Posting on her Instagram story, Charlotte said: “Oh guys I am really really really tired now, like oh my god I am just so drained, so big, so tired. Bloody hell, I’m at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to the midwife today and his head is full engaged, he is ready to come and he’s low down so it literally could be any minute now.

Charlotte Dawson says she is due any minute now! Image: @charlottedawsy on Instagram

"I’m so nervous but I’m so excited.”

Charlotte then shared a video displaying packaged clothing which is part of her preparation for the immediate post-birth period, after previously opening up about the struggle to find comfortable coming home from the hospital outfits.

The TV star explained: “My girls at Naked Apparel have sorted me right out because obviously my maternity jumpsuit video the other day was that bad, that they’ve sorted me out some belting jumpsuits and some socks as well – I love them. So I’m going to be stylish for coming out of hospital aren’t I now.”

Charlotte and her mum Tracey leaving Zest hair salon. Image: @charlottedawsy on Instagram

In another post, Charlotte filmed herself enjoying a McDonalds breakfast before going in for her last hair appointment trip as a mum of one – her own mum, Tracey, accompanying her in case she gave birth!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad