Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has broken her silence after news broke last week that her fiance had sent an explicit image to another woman.

Over the weekend it was revealed that 31-year-old Charlotte has been left hurt and humiliated after discovering that her fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent a secret text to another woman.

Friends of the former Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating star told the Mirror that it was “unclear where the[ir] relationship lies” after Blackpool born Charlotte found out Matt had sent an intimate image to an acquaintance named Emily Louise Hodgkinson.

Former Rugby League player Matthew, 32, reportedly met 34-year-old Emily via Emily’s ex, who he played rugby with, and they followed each other on Instagram before the news broke.

Friends said that Charlotte has “put her tears on hold” to focus on her and Matt’s two sons - 3-year-old Noah and 1-year-old Jude -but now the mum of two has spoken out herself in a lengthy post shared to her Instagram story.

Starting off the Instagram post, Charlotte wrote: “I've had loads of messages regarding mine and Matthew's relationship, and wanted to just be honest with all of you as I navigate through this.”

The reality star, whose father is the late comedian Les Dawson, then goes on to explain to her 1.3 million followers how much she knew about the story, where it came from and where it leaves her now.

Charlotte Dawson and Matt Sarsfield on holiday in Mallorca in July. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte said: “I want to clarify that I had no idea about the story and what he had done until Thursday (the 1st of August) in the evening. My management were contacted about the story to make us aware that it would be going to print and to see if I had known. I was in complete shock and devastated. Whilst so many of you have been kind and caring, there have been a number of people that have said l've sold this story for money. This is completely false and I would never do this to my family or myself.

“The story was sold by the girl and I have no idea who she is. I'm extremely hurt, upset and disappointed about the situation. It's hard enough going through something like this in private, let alone publicly. My only focus right now is on my beautiful boys as they are my main priority.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared their love and support. It doesn't go unnoticed x”

Charlotte and Matthew have been together for eight years and in 2020, he proposed to Charlotte in Lytham St Annes by a statue of her funnyman father.

Although Charlotte did not mention in the above statement whether her relationship with Matt was over, he was notably absent from Jude’s first birthday party held at The Glass House in Staining on Sunday.

Matt has also deleted his Instagram account.