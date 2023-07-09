News you can trust since 1886
Charlene Downes was ‘let down by everyone’ and Blackpool readers say it’s ‘about time’ there was real justice for the missing girl

Blackpool residents have welcomed news of a fresh investigation into the disappearance of Charlene Downes.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 9th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST

People in the resort are saying it brings fresh hope for answers into what really happened when Charlene went missing 20 years ago.

As a cold case unit at Leeds Trinity University revisit the tragic disappearance, locals say it’s ‘about time’ there was real justice for Charlene, who was 14 when she vanished on November 1 2003.

There are ‘too many questions unanswered and many lies added’, said one Blackpool Gazette reader.

Charlene Downes and the alleyway off Abingdon Street, Backpool, said to be where she was last seenCharlene Downes and the alleyway off Abingdon Street, Backpool, said to be where she was last seen
Charlene Downes and the alleyway off Abingdon Street, Backpool, said to be where she was last seen
Another comment on Facebook reads: “About time! So much effort and media involvement in other cases but not for this poor girl or Paige Chivers ...why? Because they came from working class backgrounds? The North? Failed by everyone.”

The highly specialist team, led by Dr Kirsty Bennett, will be looking for new evidence into the case as part of the Justice for Charlene Downes campaign.

This year will be the 20th anniversary of when the Blackpool teenager went missing.

Two men went on trial in May 2007—one accused of her murder, the other for helping to dispose of her body—but the jury failed to reach a verdict.

Another post reads: “That girl never stood a chance in this world, She had been let down left right and centre then preyed on by ever danger in this world.”

Ronay Crompton, who is behind the Justice for Charlene Downes campaign, had previously been working with a private investigator before being approached by Dr Bennett about the collaboration.

Ronay told Blackpool Gazette: “Our main aim is to review Charlene’s case and see where the failings are and go out to get new evidence. Blackburn Uni also approached us to undertake large child sexual exploitation (CSE) project for whole of Lancashire to find out the scale of the problem, and where children are being failed.”

The body of Charlene, who came to Blackpool from the Midlands with parents Bob and Karen and brother Robert when she was 10, has never been found and no one has been convicted of her murder.

Today there remains a £100,000 reward on offer from the police for information leading to the conviction of Charlene’s killer.