The charity, which has offices in Chorley and Hesketh Bank, has been working in Ukraine for more than 30 years and is ideally placed to support people whose lives have been devastated by the war.

The charity said it has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity of local people – as soon as the Ukraine Emergency Appeal was launched, financial donations and practical aid poured in.

Hundreds of people also volunteered their time, and churches and Rotary clubs set up collection points across the county.

"Never ceases to amaze”

Rev. Bernard Cocker, chief executive and founder of the Trust, said: “The generosity of Lancashire people never ceases to amaze us, and this time you have come up with the goods once again.

"With your help we have been able to source, gather, sort, pack, and deliver £8.7 million worth of life saving aid to the victims of this atrocity.

"We have worked in Ukraine since the charity began in 1991. We have local staff there who were ready to lead teams from our warehouse in Kiev, delivering your aid to the hardest hit areas in many parts of the country.

"And it is making such a huge difference. When the invasion began, none of our staff or volunteers fled but stayed behind to help the needy. It only takes four to five days for the aid leaving our warehouse to arrive in Kiev.

"Some of our projects there have been destroyed, but until this invasion has been defeated, we will continue to stand with Ukraine and then going forward we will help with the rebuilding.”

He added: “Please remember that we still need all the things that you and I take for granted, and we need volunteers in all areas of our work.

"Please, please keep supporting our efforts. God bless you all and thanks once again.”

How to help

If you would like more information, to donate or to volunteer with International Aid Trust, visit their website: www.internationalaidtrust.org.uk