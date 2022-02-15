The Chorley Community Trust, formerly known as the Chorley Rugby Union Football Trust, has failed to update the Commission on its accounts.

The Commission says reporting is overdue by 838 days.

Chorley Community Trust has been responsible for the creation of the new Chorley Rugby Union clubhouse and multiuse sports site on Chancery Road, Chorley. The club's new ground is on the Brookfields site which was gifted to Chorley Community Trust by Chorley Rugby Union Football Club.

The new Chorley Rugby Union Football Clubhouse under construction in April 2021

The Commission's website advises that: "The Chorley Community Trust has been established to provide sporting and leisure facilities and opportunities for the residents of Chorley and District."

Its role is detailed as providing buildings/facilities/open space and services for amateur sport.

The accounts, which are filed to the Charity Commission, show that in 2015 the club had a gross income of £56.00K and spent £52.95K. In 2016 it had spent £35.72K and in 2017 detailed its spending as £24,93K.

The Charity Commission said: “The public expects charities to behave in a way that demonstrates the principles of charity, including by evidencing transparency and accountability around how they deliver their purpose. The Chorley Community Trust has not complied with its legal duty to file its accounts on time. We have now opened a compliance case into the charity and are following this up with the trustees.”

A spokesperson added: "It is a legal requirement for a charity to submit its required documents no later than 10 months after the end of their financial year end. All trustees are legally responsible for making sure their charity’s annual return is completed on time. Failure to submit accounts to the Commission results in a charity showing as ‘in default’ on our public register of charities and trustees receive repeat reminders to file their accounts. We are now taking further action via a compliance case."

If the Commission is not satisfied with the information the Trust provides it will escalate its investigation.

Local solicitor Simon Robinson, one of The Chorley Community Trust's four trustees, confirmed today that the Charity Commission had contacted the Trust and given it until February 25 to update its accounts.

He said he had no comment at the moment on the reason for the delay but said: "It will be brought up to date...It's being sorted."

There have been some delays with the project to provide the new facilities. Simon said: "The aim is to be a multi sports facility. The grass pitches are being installed. The building is finished but it needs its interior sorting out which is being discussed at the moment ... It will really get off the ground when we get the artificial pitch installed which is on stream for some time this year."

For more on the plans for the site and the rugby club see here For details of the delays to the completion of the new sportsground see here