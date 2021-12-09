Charity calls on families to join fund-raising Santa Dash round Lancashire town

The Galloway’s Santa Dash, sponsored by Penwortham Town Council, will take place on Sunday at 11.30am.

People can run, walk or jog 3km, starting and finishing at Galloway’s, in Howick Park Avenue, just off Liverpool Road.

Everybody who takes part will receive a Santa suit, a medal, mince pie and hot drink at the end.

Santas hula hoop their way round the Galloways Santa Dash in 2019. After a virtual dash last year, the event returns to Penwortham at the weekend

Galloway’s is also hoping supporters who cannot make the event can still take part by doing their own Santa Dash where they live, either on December 12 or another date that month.

Georgia Murphy, corporate and community coordinator at Galloway’s, said: “We are so excited to be able to hold our popular Galloway’s Santa Dash in person this year.

“Our big event in 2019 was a huge success and we cannot wait to top that this time. We want to say a big thank you to Penwortham Town Council for once again supporting us.

Steve Caswell, from Penwortham Town Council, said: “We are happy to once again show our support for Galloway’s, which is a well-loved charity in the local community. We are sure that seeing a crowd of Santas along Liverpool Road will get us all in the Christmas spirit, all while raising much needed funds for people living with sight loss.”

Entry is £12 for adults, £7 for children and a family ticket is £30.