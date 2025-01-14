Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A market town in Lancashire is preparing for a total revamp, with a temporary site confirmed for when work begins.

Rawtenstall Market’s redevelopment is set to start soon with the phased relocation of retail and food businesses to the new temporary site at Town Square.

The market hall’s £4 million redevelopment is linked to £17million in Levelling-Up funds agreed for various projects in the borough between Rossendale Council and the previous Conservative government. There are some further sources of funding too.

At Rawtenstall Market, a new indoor food hall will tables and seating will be created, including new utilities, toilets and ventilation systems, and outdoor areas will be redesigned and landscaped. Food is seen as key for the future and events such as ‘Foodie Fridays’ have been popular there.

Plans to move outdoor food stalls inside the hall and set up a central bar promoted some controversy last year but since then, Rossendale Council says there is a better understanding between all sides.

How the attractive entrance to the refurbished Rawtenstall Market will look. | Rossendale Borough Market

This week, the temporary stall relocation plans were approved by the council’s cabinet, with food and non-food traders set to be housed in kiosks or other structures at Rawtenstall’s new Town Square, near the bus station, from March for around a year.

Events, alcohol licensing arrangements and promotional activity are also planned to support the traders and the wider town centre economy through the changes.

Rossendale Council’s cabinet even agreed to bringing some retail kiosks from Ashton Market in Greater Manchester to Rawtenstall Town Square, in a deal with Tameside Council that has been earmarked at costing £100,000.

Overall work on the temporary site will start this month and has a budget of £500,000.

How have traders reacted to the news?

Kadir Aktay, who has run a Turkish food cafe at the market for a year-and-a-half, the past nine months of which has been based outside, said: “There has been some discussion about the market changes. Some traders were unhappy with plans to move them inside when the hall is refurbished. They wanted to stay outside. And some customers didn’t want change either.

“But I think some changes could be good for the market. Shopping habits have changed so much over the years, with big shopping centres and now on-line shopping. This market has been pretty traditional in the past but I think change could be good.

“Soon, traders will be moving to the Town Square to the temporary site. Food businesses like us will have kitchen-type kiosks and retail traders will have their own kiosks too. I think Town Square is a good site. It’s near the bus station and everybody will be passing by.

“Once the market hall is refurbished, we will come back and go inside. I think I’ll prefer being inside because it will be a food hall environment, a bit like Altrincham Market. I think it’ll be positive. The current market hall is old. The electric and water supply is not great. There is currently no heating. My current stall outside has insulation and heating but it can still be cold.”

Two of the current workers at Rawtensall Market- Kadir Aktay (left) and Gayle Davies (right). | Robbie MacDonald

Manager of the Northern Whisper bar, which is linked to the Rossendale-based Northern Whisper Brewing Company and will stay put whilst the market stalls move temporarily, Gayle Davies, said: “Rawtenstall Market is important to our business and we have a good relationship with it and individual traders. We benefit from market trade and it benefits from us being here.

“The market revamp is an important investment for Rawtenstall and Rossendale. There’s been lots of news about it. I know some traders didn’t want to go inside with the changes but, overall, I think it’s a positive move. The market definitely needs some investment and, hopefully, the changes will be good.

“We know the temporary relocation to the Town Square is coming up. It remains to be seen how that effects our bar. But the square is not far away and we’re confident we have good customers who will continue coming here. We have a good reputation and people spread the word about us.

“Northern Whisper has lots of Rossendale links. The beers are named after local places. This tap room bar is a distinctive, friendly place with a wide customer-base. Rossendale is a great place and this is the best bar – naturally!”