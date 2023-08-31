News you can trust since 1886
Chanel? M62 'pirate' stopped by police for having an African grey parrot on his shoulder

Heard the one about the M62 ‘pirate’ driver who brought his parrot along for the ride – on his shoulder...
By Emma Downey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:20 BST

The man, who was spotted on the M62 by the North West Motorway Police, was pulled over - on to the ‘aaarrrd’ shoulder - because animals should be in suitable carriers or restraints, the force said. Officers said the man was given a traffic offence report.

A spokesperson for the North West Motorway Police said: “Not sure whether to use the term driver or pirate for this post."