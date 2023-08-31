Chanel? M62 'pirate' stopped by police for having an African grey parrot on his shoulder
Heard the one about the M62 ‘pirate’ driver who brought his parrot along for the ride – on his shoulder...
By Emma Downey
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
The man, who was spotted on the M62 by the North West Motorway Police, was pulled over - on to the ‘aaarrrd’ shoulder - because animals should be in suitable carriers or restraints, the force said. Officers said the man was given a traffic offence report.
A spokesperson for the North West Motorway Police said: “Not sure whether to use the term driver or pirate for this post."