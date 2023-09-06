Watch more videos on Shots!

It’s all part of a feast of Halloween fun being laid on at leisure site Ribby Hall Village at Wrea Green during the school break.

Ribby’s annual Trick or Treat Experience sees families searching for clues and being rewarded with sweets – but not before having to get past some spooky adversaries.

This year its live-action zombies that will have to be zapped during the hunt for clues around the village.

The Ribby Hall Trick or Treat event is being staged in October

The Zap a Zombie Trick or Treat sessions include Thursday October 26 and Saturday October 28, beginning at 5pm and 6.30pm.

A number of other Halloween activities are being staged at the site’s new family entertainment centre, The Hive.

Ribby Hall states on it Facebook site: "We'll be making wooden lantern pumpkins in our pumpkin creation class, we'll be making spooky slime in the witches slime masterclass and we're even throwing a family Halloween party where you can dance the night away with all the little ghouls on the village.

“Our entertainment team will be putting on an array of scary shows including our new puppet shows, Is there Room on the Broom? and The Legend of the Ribby Hall Were-Wizard.”

For adults, there will also be an evening of murder mystery, Murder at Monster Mansion, hosted by After Dark on Friday October 13.

The Trick or Treat Zap a Zombie costs £10 per child, but adults get in free.