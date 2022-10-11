Chance to visit Hoghton Tower for Halloween visits at 'third most haunted house' in Britain
A grand old manor house near Preston which is said to be of Britain’s most haunted houses is creaking open its doors to lift the lid on the ghostly goings-on which lurk within its walls.
Grade I listed Hoghton Tower, which dates from the 1560s, has been named as Britain’s third most haunted property – and now it is offering visitors a chance to experience it for themselves on selected dates in October and November.
Ghost-hunters will ascend the one-mile driveway with a sense of foreboding, before silent torchbearers take them on a tour through the darkened halls of the Tower.
The house has a rich and varied history, having once welcomed King James I of Scotland, been besieged by Parliamentary troops in the English Civil War, played host to strange dances on the lawns and much later was visited by Charles Dickens.
T here will be a chance to venture through underground passages and look out for the black dog who haunts the Well House.
Greet Angry Peter and stare into the painting where mysterious faces may reveal themselves, before finally grasping the opportunity to reflect on what has been seen and heard.
The tour is aimed at adults and is not suitable for anyone under the age of 16.
At least one member of the party should be over the age of 21.
Included in the £35 tour package is a two-course meal.
Doors open from 5.30pm and food is served at 6pm, followed by the Ghost Tour, which finishes around 9pm.
Ghost Tours are running on selected dates from Friday, October 28 until Saturday, November 12.
For more information visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk