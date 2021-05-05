Chance to join virtual charity walk to Kenya

Fundraiser Clare Hyde is hoping a virtual walk to Kenya will raise £1,000 for charity and she is inviting as many walkers as possible to join her challenge.

Clare, who lives near Longridge, said:”Got ‘cabin fever’, wanting to spread your wings, keen to travel, but still restricted? Why don’t you walk to Kenya with us, visiting 15 countries, in Europe, Middle East and Africa ... we can do it virtually."

She continued: “Our local Christian Aid Group are looking for fellow ‘walkers’ to contribute their mileage (recorded on their phones) during the month of May. One of the group has offered to illustrate our travels along the route.”

Clare Hyde, pictured on a previous fundraising walk

Christian Aid week (from May 10) is highlighting how communities can be helped to withstand climate chaos, from building better earth dams to sowing drought tolerant crops.

So far 26 walkers have joined Clare, together raising £440. To take part email [email protected]