Champagne and 100 candles for Lancaster care home resident celebrating special birthday

Laurel Bank care home resident Sybil Hansen with her telegram from the Queen for her 100th birthday.

Sybil Hansen was joined by staff, friends and other residents as she received a telegram from the Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef Grant.

Sybil was born near London before moving to Lancaster after the war with her husband Michael, an economics teacher and Deputy Head at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

Sybil has had a lifelong passion for music and she helped to organise a classical music appreciation society at Lancaster University that was well loved by many.

Sybil and Michael settled in Lancaster and had a wide group of friends here, before moving in to Laurel Bank together a few years ago.

The birthday girl said: “I don’t feel a day over 80! I don’t know what the secret is, it may be good food, a good wine and of course - good company!”

Sybil has always enjoyed the arts and was thrilled by a surprise performance from a young ballerina on the day.

She was then treated to a lovely afternoon tea with her closest friends before relaxing with a glass of buck’s fizz in the evening.

Sybil was also thrilled to have received a congratulatory card from the Queen.

Lyndsay Scott, general manager of Laurel Bank, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Sybil is a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”