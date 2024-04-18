Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What is the event?

The Rob Burrow Strictly Ball will see celebrities take to the dancefloor in a ballroom dancing competition that looks set to be a night to remember.

The evening is being hosted at Blackpool Winter Gardens Empress Ballroom and local people are being urged to grab their tickets while they can.

Which celebrities will be involved?

The evening will be hosted by Dan Walker, Sally Nugent, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, whilst 10 celebrities are already in training for the competition, practicing their foxtrot and tangos.

The celebrities getting their dancing shoes on will include rugby league internationals Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Danika Priim, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, BBCs Amy Garcia and comedian Billy Pearce.

Burrow Strictly Ball will be attended by rugby star Rob Burrow

What is the event in aid of?

The celebrities are all being welcomed to Blackpool by Rugby Legend Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and has been working hard to raise money and awareness to help others living with the disease.

The evening will raise money for the MND Association, a charity which cares for those living with MND in the community and conducts research to find a cure, and the Leeds Hospital Charity which is working to build the Rob Burrow MND Centre to give people living with MND the best quality of life.

As part of the evening the famous Blackpool Tower is being lit in the blue and yellow colours of Robs team, the Leeds Rhinos, to celebrate the event.

What has been said about the event?

Rob’s sister, Claire Burnett, who organised the evening alongside their other sister Jo Hartshorne, said “We the Burrow family need your help raising much needed funds for the MND community. After the devastating diagnosis we knew we had to help Rob and others living with this awful disease.

“We are therefore holding the Burrow Strictly Ball at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool where 10 celebrities will take to the floor to compete for the Glitterball Trophy. We will be joined by celebrity judges and hosts and promises to be a night you do not want to miss”

Where can you get tickets?