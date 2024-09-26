Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entry three of celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon’s new Strictly Come Dancing diary comes half way through the second rehearsal week and after the first live show, see what she’s making of the series so far below…

The first live show of Strictly Come Dancing series 22 aired last week and sadly for the BBC show, it does appear that the recent scandals may have after all put some viewers off as it received the lowest viewing figures for the first live show of a series since it began twenty years ago.

A peak of 6.7 million fans watched the episode on Saturday night which is down from 7.3 million last year and compares quite miserably to the show’s high of 10.2 million in 2020.

One viewer not put off however was of course myself and there definitely wasn’t a dark scandalous cloud hanging over Saturday’s proceedings- it was just as glittery, energetic and funny as ever.

The bookies currently have Chris and Tasha as the most likely to win the show and I definitely agree on the former.

Celebrity reporter Aimee Seddon thinks Chris and Dianne will win after watching the first live show. | BBC

I was smiling throughout his whole dance as he put so much expression and energy into every move- which by the way were impressively rhythmic that I would echo Shirley Ballas’ judgement when she said “Actually I’m quite shocked and very emotional”.

Chris’ journey is so inspirational already so I know he’ll go far as surely all of us can’t wait to see what else he can achieve.

Tasha on the other hand certainly should make the final - she danced well and came across earnest and sweet - but I would throw JB’s hat into the ring as the potential other winner instead.

JB came out on top in terms of judges scores but he was effortlessly good in a non smug way, he came across as a friendly, family man. It also helps that he is one of the most well known to the general public so surely that counts for something when it comes to the votes.

Following the first live show, I did ask our readers who they think will win and one person commented that they thought some of the funnier contestants may take votes away from the better dancers and I do agree.

It was so joyous watching DIY SOS host Nick* dance around a colourful worksite in a neon orange builders uniform to ‘We built this city’ but whilst he may get the votes for the comedy of his dance and his personality - I particularly liked his comment “I couldn’t have dreamt of being average” after the scores - someone like him can have a stronger improvement story which is always pleasing to watch.

*This article was written before we found out if Nick could continue in the competition.

I do think one of our other comedic characters, Paul Merson is most likely to be out this weekend however.

He is evidently one of the worst dancers and whilst his first dance was hilarious, it was like the producers started Paul’s journey with the most iconic football related dance as they don’t think they’ll have another chance to do so later in the series.

I’m also not sure if people will warm to Paul - Wynne’s joke about being amazed that Karen has taught Paul to dance when he can’t remember his name’s Wynne stuck with me as we all know how irritating that can be.

Aimee thinks Toyah, Paul and Wynne will be the first three to go out but she can't predict the order... | BBC

I also would add Wynne to the danger list too though as I don’t think he was as good nor as funny as most of the other contestants.

The same goes for Toyah and whilst I think the Welsh vote will be enough to save Wynne, I’m not so sure Toyah will have the same strong fanbase...

In all though, none of the dancers disappointed themselves last weekend, and they all still seemed motivated and excited about improving - their Instagram stories too are still depicting the rehearsals as fun fun fun so long may that continue.

Will I be correct on my predictions about who will leave next week? Roll on Sunday and we’ll see!