He is a celebrity hairdresser who has also worked on fashion runways in London, Paris and New York.

But Michael Douglas, who has recently joined the line-up for the new series of Celebrity Googlebox alongside his partner Davina McCall, still considers Leyland home.

The 49-year-old attended Balshaw High School in the 1980s and originally wanted to be a motorbike mechanic.

Pictured: Davina McCall and Michael Douglas

But at the age of 21, he left Leyland for London to pursue a career in hairdressing. He launched his career with Wella and was later promoted to expert, becoming known for his work on the fashion runways of London, New York and Paris, creating styles for the likes of Yamin Le Bon, Jodie Kidd and Kate Moss.

He has also become a familiar face on our screens, as the resident hair expert on BBC's The One Show.

Michael started doing Davina McCall's hair when her Big Brother career first began.

She had been using him as her hairdresser for 20 years before they publicly got together in the summer of 2019.