Celebrity Gogglebox 2023: who is Davina McCall's partner - and what is Michael Douglas’ connection to Lancashire

Michael Douglas carved out a successful career as a hairdresser but his roots are firmly in the Lancashire town of Leyland.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

He is a celebrity hairdresser who has also worked on fashion runways in London, Paris and New York.

But Michael Douglas, who has recently joined the line-up for the new series of Celebrity Googlebox alongside his partner Davina McCall, still considers Leyland home.

The 49-year-old attended Balshaw High School in the 1980s and originally wanted to be a motorbike mechanic.

Pictured: Davina McCall and Michael DouglasPictured: Davina McCall and Michael Douglas
But at the age of 21, he left Leyland for London to pursue a career in hairdressing. He launched his career with Wella and was later promoted to expert, becoming known for his work on the fashion runways of London, New York and Paris, creating styles for the likes of Yamin Le Bon, Jodie Kidd and Kate Moss.

He has also become a familiar face on our screens, as the resident hair expert on BBC's The One Show.

Michael started doing Davina McCall's hair when her Big Brother career first began.

She had been using him as her hairdresser for 20 years before they publicly got together in the summer of 2019.

Both Michael and Davina have been married before and have children separately.

