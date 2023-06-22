News you can trust since 1886
Cats, cats and more cats: 21 pictures of your feline friends on take your cat to work day 2023

Take your cat to work day – your pictures of your feline friends.
By Jon Peake
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:31 BST

With a lot of workers still not back in the office, or only in the office part time, take your cat to work day (June 19) was pretty simple this year.

I myself have a furry colleague, who sits behind me in my home office, sleeping and preening all day. It’s a tough life!

But she keeps me company in this modern way of working and I’m thankful for that.

So when we asked on our Facebook page for pictures of your feline friends at work with you on national take your cat to work day, we got plenty of WFH cats.

Here’s a selection of your pictures ...

21 pictures of your feline friends on take your cat to work day 2023

1. Take your cat to work day - your feline friends

21 pictures of your feline friends on take your cat to work day 2023 Photo: submit

From Helen Byfield - Luna keeping control of my TV remote!

2. Take your cat to work day

From Helen Byfield - Luna keeping control of my TV remote! Photo: FB

From Kerry Sear - Just a mumma and her babies with me in my office today

3. Take your cat to work day

From Kerry Sear - Just a mumma and her babies with me in my office today Photo: FB

From Marie Dixon - My cat would have headed straight for the bosses chair!

4. Take your cat to work day

From Marie Dixon - My cat would have headed straight for the bosses chair! Photo: FB

