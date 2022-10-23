Casualty treated at scene after fire at Chorley address
A casualty was treated at the scene after two fire engines attended a blaze at an address in Chorley last night.
By Richard Hunt
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
23rd Oct 2022, 12:22pm
Lancashire and Fire and Rescue were called at 6.46pm to the incident at a domestic property on Pall Mall, Chorley.
Two fire engines from Chorley and Bamber Bridge and an ambulance were called to the address.
One casualty was treated at the scene, believed to be for smoke inhalation.
Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.