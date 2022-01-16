Cash on offer for sports, arts, culture and wellbeing in Ribble Valley

Young sportspeople and performance artists can get help with the cost of equipment and tuition, while sports and arts groups can apply for funding for a range of cultural and recreation activities, particularly projects that boost community wellbeing.

Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched its 2022 sports and arts excellence grants scheme that helps youngsters excel in sport, dance, drama and music.

The scheme has supported the borough’s young athletes and performance artists at county and national level over the years, including Olympians Jon Schofield and Samantha Murray.

A raft of funding is available to boost sports, arts, culture and community wellbeing in Ribble Valley

Ricky Newmark, chairman of the council’s community services committee, said: “The biggest issue for young people and their parents in pursuing their chosen activity is the cost of instruction, transport and equipment, and we hope that by helping towards these costs young people will be able to reach their potential.”

The grants are available for sport, dance, drama and music (instrumental and voice), with priority given to those with a strong track record in their chosen discipline and able to provide evidence of achievement.

Sports and community groups, where many young people started their careers, and projects that improve arts activity in the borough, particularly for the disadvantaged and those with access difficulties, can also apply for a slice of the council’s 2022 culture and recreation grants scheme.

Projects across the arts spectrum will be considered, including theatre, dance, music, comedy, film, photography, fine art, craft and creative writing.

Grants are available to not-for-profit organisations for up to 50 per cent of the cost of the project, but not maintenance or running costs.