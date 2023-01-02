Gabriella and Jasmine Tuicicia sang alongside the Black Eyed Peas star in the Christmas edition of the ITV1 talent show.

The girls told Will they usually sing the number one hit Where is the Love? as part of their set - and so Will got up to sing it with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Voice Kids, hosted by Emma Willis, is a competition for aspiring singers aged seven to 14.

Four coaches – will.i.am, Pixie Lott, Danny Jones from McFly and Ronan Keating – sit with their backs to the contestants as they sing and judge them on their voice alone.

Wearing matching outfits, and watched by parents Sarah and Josh, the sisters sang Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster (Jammin').

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they were not picked by any of the judges, they were praised by will.i.am.

"You guys did an awesome job, your harmonies were spot on," he said. "I wish I had you guys on my team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jasmine and Gabriella on The Voice Kids. Image from ITV.

Gabriella and Jasmine posted a message on their Facebook page after the episode aired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We had a great time on The Voice Kids 2022 and truly grateful for the moment and experience, and we got to sing with legend Will.i.am and we sang a powerful song with meaning to it 'Master Blaster (Jammin')'.

"We would like to thank all the people who continue to support us, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Advertisement Hide Ad