Jack Armer, who was raised in Penwortham and plays for Carlisle United, has been touched by the story of little Darcie Tobutt from Leyland, who is undergoing treatment for B - Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

To raise money to help support the family while Darcie undergoes treatment at Manchester Children’s Hospital, Jack has decided to raffle the shirt he wore at Wembley last season when Carlisle United secured promotion to League One after beating Stockport County on penalties.

The 22 year-old defender said: “I am raising money for a valued friend, Andrew Tobutt, whose daughter Darcie has sadly been diagnosed with leukaemia at the tender age of three.

"As I’m sure everyone can appreciate this is a heartbreaking tale and every parent’s worst nightmare - something you could be forgiven for not even comprehending so early in your child’s life.”

So far, Jack’s fundraising is more than £2,000.

Fans reacted by saying: “Great cause and be a lot of fans keen to win that.”

Jack Armer came through the ranks at PNE and as a North End fan, is playing alongside some of his heroes at Brunton Park. A Scotland youth international, the 22-year-old was released in 2021 and snapped up quickly by United, and was recently rewarded with a three-year-deal. He's already racked up over 100 EFL appearances and looks well on his way to a solid career, that started out at Deepdale.

Another said: “Class act Jack.”

Other fundraisers for the family have also been arranged by the founder of Activate With Andy, whose classes Darcie attends, there is a collection at local Booths supermarkets where mum Jo works, and a sponsored walk took place last weekend by 600 young footballers.

Who is Jack Armer?

Jack joined Preston North End at the age of seven and turned professional in May 2019. He moved on loan to Lancaster City in August 2019 and when the loan ended in December 2019, he returned to the club for a second loan spell in January 2020.

Little Darcie Tobutt, 3, from Leyland

He was released by Preston at the end of the 2019–20 season, and signed for Carlisle United in August 2020. He has made 111 appearances for the club and In March this year committed to the club until the summer of 2026.