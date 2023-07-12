Care Worker Joins Superpower Campaign

The social care superpower campaign is being run by the Cygnet Social Care division and aims to highlight the ordinary people with extraordinary skills who bring unique qualities to their social care services and make a valuable, positive difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in society.

Recognising the challenges faced by the social care industry in terms of recruitment, it is hoped the campaign may work to encourage more people to consider a career in social care to give residents and patients the care they deserve.

As part of the campaign, six members of Cygnet Social Care staff shared inspirational stories about their careers in social care, why they love the job they do and, what they consider their social care superpower to be.

Louise Ninian, a support worker at Lowry House

Louise Ninian is a support worker at Lowry House, a 12 bed specialist residential service in Manchester which supports adults with learning disabilities, complex needs and behaviours that may challenge, including those with mental health needs.

She said the best part of her job is making a difference to someone’s life and the rewarding feeling you get when you put a smile on someone’s face.

She described her superpower as “trust” and said: "Building trust and understanding with service users can be life-changing and can give them the confidence they need to integrate themselves back into the community.

"I really enjoy my job, going in every day to help people and enable them to achieve their ambitions."

“It is incredibly rewarding."

On the qualities needed to succeed in social care, Louise said people needed to be "trustworthy, a good listener and have a good heart."

Cygnet’s expert and highly dedicated social care team of 2945 employees empower 694 individuals across 67 residential, supported living and day services to consistently make a positive difference to their lives.

Cygnet Social Care is part of the Cygnet Group which also provides healthcare services for young people and adults in England, Scotland and Wales.

Gareth Williams is the CEO of Cygnet Social Care. He said: “I am so proud this campaign will highlight the incredible people like Louise who work across our social care services and who strive every day to make a positive difference to those in need of support.

“The campaign is true to its words; those who work in social care are all super heroes armed with incredible super powers. Working in social care is both challenging and hugely rewarding. The work we do is pivotal, looking after the most vulnerable people in our society. Which is why it takes a special person, with special skills, traits and attributes to do it.

“This campaigns aims to highlight those unique qualities each of us bring to a career in social work. By shining a light on the emotional rewards of the role, we may even inspire more people to consider a job in social care.”