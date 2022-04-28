The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recently inspected these Lancashire Care Homes and cited they require improvement

Care homes in Preston: Care homes in Preston and Chorley rated in April as requiring improvement by CQC inspectors

These care homes in Lancashire have been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this year and told that they ‘Require Improvement’.

By Emma Downey
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 3:55 pm

Below we've rounded up the care homes in Preston and Chorley that need to improve their services.

This latest information is taken from the CQC website.

Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Alston View Nursing and Residential Home

Fell Brow, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NT. Requires Improvement - inspected 2 March 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

2. Dovehaven Lodge

Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 7AB. Requires Improvement - inspected 18 January 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

3. Deafway, Brockholes Brow

Preston, PR1 5BB. Requires Improvement - inspected 13 January 2022

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales

4. Hulton House Care Residence

Lightfoot Green Lane, Lightfoot Green, Preston, PR4 0AP. Requires Improvement - 30 December 2021

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Care homesCQCPrestonChorleyLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 2