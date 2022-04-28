Below we've rounded up the care homes in Preston and Chorley that need to improve their services.
This latest information is taken from the CQC website.
1. Alston View Nursing and Residential Home
Fell Brow, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NT. Requires Improvement - inspected 2 March 2022
2. Dovehaven Lodge
Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston, PR2 7AB. Requires Improvement - inspected 18 January 2022
3. Deafway, Brockholes Brow
Preston, PR1 5BB. Requires Improvement - inspected 13 January 2022
4. Hulton House Care Residence
Lightfoot Green Lane, Lightfoot Green, Preston, PR4 0AP. Requires Improvement - 30 December 2021
