Priory Park Care Home has recently been inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after being taken over by Zion Care and has achieved 'Good' in all areas.

Previous ratings for the service under the last provider included being placed in special measures and deemed 'Inadequate', as an unannounced inspection in November 2020 showed breaches of legal requirements were found in safe care and treatment and good governance.

This is the first comprehensive inspection under the new provider which shows the service to Safe as medicines were well managed and staff were confident in giving people them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home has now been rated as 'Good' in all areas.

Staff were also aware of how to identify and report safeguarding concerns.

The service was Effective as people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.

Staff said they had received training and felt supported in their role.

The service was Caring. People explained that the staff treated them with kindness and respect, with one person stating: “The staff are so patient they take time and really understand my relative’s needs.”

Staff were aware of how to protect people’s privacy and dignity and residents felt supported to make decisions about their daily lives.

The service was Responsive as people knew how to complain and there was a policy and procedure in place, with one person saying “The manager is very approachable and listens and actions everything.”

Staff had also received training in end of life care and were aware of people’s communication needs and how best to support them.

The service was Well-Led. Staff held meetings and used a forum to share information and foster a positive staff culture.