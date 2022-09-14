Candlelit vigil for Queen Elizabeth II to be held at Lancaster Castle

The event will begin at 7.45pm on Sunday and all are welcome to attend the gathering outside the John O'Gaunt Gate at the castle.

There will be a national minute of silence to remember the Queen at 8pm.

After this, the candlelit vigil will begin and prayers from different faiths will be said.

A candlelit vigil will be held for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at Lancaster Castle. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Attendees are asked to bring a candle in a jar.

There is a book of condolences open at Lancaster Castle which people are more than welcome to sign if they so wish.

People can also lay flowers on the left hand side as you enter the castle.