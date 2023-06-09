East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust is in the top 15 in the country out of 136 with the worst delays in cancer treatment times.

Analysis of NHS data shows that more than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month.

The Royal College of Radiologists issued a stark warning that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by around 10%.

NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96% of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.

But in April, NHS England data shows 94 out of 136 hospital trusts (69% of them) failed to meet this target, with some not even managing to treat 80% of patients within the target window.

Below are the NHS trusts with the worst record for starting patients' treatment within 31 days in April, including East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust ...

1 . The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust At The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust 225 patients started treatment, of which 178 had waited 31 days or less and 47 waited longer, giving a performance rate of 79.1%

2 . Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust saw 293 patients start treatment, of which 232 had waited 31 days or less and 61 waited longer, giving a performance rate of 79.2%

3 . Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust At Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust 406 patients started treatment, of which 322 had waited 31 days or less and 84 waited longer, giving a performance rate of 79.3%

4 . Mid And South Essex NHS Foundation Trust Mid And South Essex NHS Foundation Trust saw 387 patients start treatment, of which 308 had waited 31 days or less and 79 waited longer, giving a performance rate of 79.6%

