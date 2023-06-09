Cancer treatment waiting times: The 15 regions with the worst delays - including East Lancashire
Analysis of NHS data shows that more than two-thirds of English NHS trusts are failing a key target to start treatment for cancer patients within a month.
The Royal College of Radiologists issued a stark warning that staff shortages mean patients are facing worsening delays for tests or to start chemotherapy or radiotherapy, adding that every four-week delay to treatment increases the risk of death by around 10%.
NHS rules in England say healthcare providers should ensure that at least 96% of cancer patients start treatment within 31 days of doctors deciding to treat them, and what to treat them with.
But in April, NHS England data shows 94 out of 136 hospital trusts (69% of them) failed to meet this target, with some not even managing to treat 80% of patients within the target window.
Below are the NHS trusts with the worst record for starting patients' treatment within 31 days in April, including East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust ...