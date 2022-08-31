Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janice Harris, 61, from Coppull, and her friend Julie Plaister from Tyldesley in Wigan abseiled down the ArcelorMittal Orbit in East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park last Saturday, raising nearly £2,000 between them.

Former community nurse Janice has been a patient at the specialist cancer centre in Manchester since early last year when she was diagnosed with throat cancer.

She said: “I had just made the decision to leave nursing and was looking to the future when I got the news I had cancer.

Lifelong friends Janice Harris, 61, from Coppull (far right) and her friend Julie Plaister abseiled down the ArcelorMittal Orbit in East London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park last Saturday, raising nearly £2,000 for The Christie where Janice is being treated for throat cancer

"It was a massive shock I had just taken the decision to retire and wasn't bargaining for a battle to survive.

“The treatment was brutal and unrelenting, it hit me really hard. To make matters worse, I also had to have it during lockdown, so couldn’t bring anyone with me.

"It’s been a difficult few months, but I got through it and was given the all-clear in November last year."

Janice was referred to The Christie where she had high-energy proton beam therapy and chemotherapy as part of a clinical trial.

The brave duo before their descent

Proton beam therapy works by targeting the tumour directly with high-energy protons, resulting in less damage to surrounding healthy tissues than traditional radiotherapy.

Janice who has two daughters - Suzy, 27, and Jenni, 33, added: “Everyone I met at The Christie was brilliant. They took over from family and friends and were my support when no one else could be there.

"I have to attend the hospital every six months for the next five years for check ups and I am adapting and learning to cope with the long term side effects from being left deaf to the head and neck treatments, but all of this is nothing compared to fighting it as life is everything.

"I also met others going through the same treatments, we continue to support each other and I am confident we will be friends for life.

Janice gets ready to brave her fear of heights

"They were there for me at my lowest ebb and doing this challenge is my way of saying thank you."

Explaining how the idea to abseil down the 2,000 tonne steel structure which measures 114 metres (376 foot) and is taller than the Statue of Liberty, Janice added: "Long-term side-effects from my treatment mean that I can’t walk very far so I wanted to push the boundaries in other ways.

"I wanted something to push my fear factor so thought an abseil would be perfect especially as I’m really afraid of heights.

Both women with their instructor

"When I told Julie she said she would do it with me.

"I was very nervous on the day as it was very scary. It took around 15 minutes and we were on the edge for ages, but I would also describe it as exhilarating and exciting."

Janice and Julie have been friends for over 40 years, having met at 19 on their first day of nursing training at Salford Royal Infirmary.

Julie said: "Janice is like a sister to me, so to find out that she had cancer was devastating.

"Janice was overwhelmed by the kindness and empathy of the team at The Christie, so I was never going to let her do the abseil alone, even though I’m also terrified of heights.

"My best friend wouldn't be here without The Christie, so we endeavour to raise as much money as possible.

Up in the air

"We’ve been through all of life’s ups and downs together and are godmothers to each other’s children. I’m so happy that she’s cancer free now and I’m looking forward to many more years of fun together."

The Christie charity supports the work of The Christie NHS Foundation Trust providing enhanced services over and above what the NHS funds.

This includes money for care and treatment, research, education and extra patient services. Gifts from the public make a huge difference to the care and treatment that The Christie is able to provide to patients and their families.

Asked would she do it all over again and had she anything else in the pipeline? She responded with a resounding "No" but "never say never".

If you would like to make a donation to to Janice's GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.

For Julie's page CLICK HERE.