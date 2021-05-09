Can you help find Alan?
Police have issued an appeal to track down a man who may be in Preston.
Sunday, 9th May 2021, 4:44 pm
Officers says they are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of 30-year old Alan Zawadski
Alan, 30, from Dundee , Scotland, was last seen on May 1, 2021 in the Islington area of north London.
Police say Alan spoke to his mother a day later and advised he was travelling to her address in Preston.
"We are now appealing for your help to find him," said a police spokesman in making the appeal
"If you have seen him or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20210506-0380".