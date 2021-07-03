Can you help Cuerden Valley Park's wildflower appeal?

The Friends of Cuerden Valley Park has launched it's Polly and Nator Wildflower Planting Appeal, aiming to cover 2,000 square metres of wildflowers across areas of the park.

Jack Spickett, chairman of the Friends of Cuerden Valley Park said: "At the moment, there are wildflower areas all around the outside of Cuerden Valley Park, which the local councils have planted.

"To build on this initiative, we aim to enhance and increase the areas where wildflowers grow within the park.

A map showing red crosses where potential planting areas are

"We have identified specific areas of the park without sufficient or diverse wildflowers which are too large for pollinators to traverse."

The campaign was launched a month ago, and already £1,250 has been raised, but the group needs to raise the balance before autumn, when planting will start.

Supporters are being encouraged to donate £3 for each 'virtual' bag of seeds.

A meeting is scheduled for the coming week to decide which real seeds will be used.

Mr Spickett added: "When we are able to seed these areas, it will help create essential travel corridors for bees, butterflies and other insects to use. The intention is for this project to run over the next three years, with the first planting taking place this autumn."