The city's MP Sir Mark Hendrick travelled up from Westminster to attend the event at the Jalgos Sports and Social Club.

But even though every member of the city council was invited to the meeting, not a single one took time out to make an appearance.

"It's shocking, isn't it?" said Glenda Andrew, co-founder of the Preston Windrush Generation and Descendants Group. "There are 48 of them and not one could find time to support the event.

Sir Mark Hendrick, Glenda Andrew (centre) and the rest of the Question Time panel.

"We invited the entire council. We've been telling them about it since January. If our MP can make it from London, you'd think at least one councillor could have made the effort from just around the corner at the Town Hall."

The forum attracted a sizeable audience from the Caribbean community to listen to Sir Mark and two Home Office officials about the continuing Windrush scandal.

"Sir Mark gave a really emotional speech which brought him to tears," said Glenda. "He has been supporting us every step of the way since the group was founded.

Some of the audience who attended the Question Time event.

"But we didn't have a council member present to answer questions on what the authority is doing to help the Windrush community in this city.

"Despite all the publicity about Windrush since we set up this group in 2019 a lot of people still don't understand what it is and why it is still happening. There are still a lot of questions about it, who can claim compensation and what should our local council be doing to to help those people affected in our city?

"It shouldn't be just left to grassroots organisations like us to support these people. Why is the council not doing anything? We aren't after financial support, we just want support from our elected representatives.

"Help for the Windrush generation is moving forward in other cities, but not in Preston or across Lancashire. We feel like we are on our own.

"The Question Time was a great event and we aren't stopping there. We’re planning another one on Friday March 24 - and this time it will be held in the Town Hall, so there really is no excuse why councillors can't come along and support it for the sake of the people of Preston.

"Also it is Windrush 75 this year. What is Preston doing to mark that? The whole country is doing something, so what about Preston?"

Sir Mark Hendrick told the Post: “The Windrush scandal was a national scandal and the compensation scheme is administered by the Home Office. That is why I was there, along with two Home Office officials.

"It is not a City Council matter and Friday evening isn’t the best time to have it. It was very well-attended with five speakers and I carried the support of the Labour councillors who discussed the event with me the day after.”