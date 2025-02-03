The campaign to secure the future of three ancient wells in a Lancashire market town has stepped up its efforts to save them.

Clitheroe Town Wells Conservation Campaign (CTWCC) look after three former public wells in the East Lancashire town, which are Anglo-Saxon sites and pre-date both Clitheroe Castle and St Mary’s Church.

The group is developing a programme to secure a ‘lasting and meaningful’ future for the ancient wells – Stocks Well, Heald Well, and St Mary’s Well- and is calling on the local borough council to adopt them.

More than 50 people crowded into Clitheroe’s Moot Hall, part of Clitheroe Library, on Saturday for a campaign public meeting.

Steve Ragnall, chair of CTWCC, told the crowd how Clitheroe’s three ancient wells were the prime reason for the existence of the town, and had been woefully neglected over recent years.

He added that much could be made of them to both enhance the look of the town and aid tourism.

One of the three ancient wells the campaign is seeking to protect - St Mary’s Well. | Google Maps

Mr Ragnall said after the meeting: “Two of Clitheroe’s ancient wells currently have no title deeds, meaning they seem to have no owner.

“This stops funds being sought to conserve and protect what are near unique structures.

“For the last four years we have been questioning the decision of Ribble Valley Council officials that it would be unlawful for it to submit an application to HM Land Registry to obtain ownership.

“The council’s officers have made a number of misleading claims.

“We have also provided proof that the council are de-facto owners and have responsibility for these wells, having maintained them up to recent times.“We have indications that HM Land Registry would welcome an application from the council for consideration.”

A Ribble Valley Council spokesman said: “The council adopted Stock Well some years ago, as it is on council land at Clitheroe Castle, since which we have maintained the well with the involvement and cooperation of local groups.

“A full assessment in 2022 established that there was no evidence of council ownership or responsibility for the other two wells.

“And despite the stated intention of Clitheroe Town Council to register ownership of the wells, ownership remains far from clear.

“Nevertheless as the wells are listed structures in a conservation area, we will continue to work with the community where possible and appropriate to ensure their future.”