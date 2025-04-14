Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campervans and motor-homes in Morecambe have been a topic of debate recently with some calling for the vehicles to be banned reports local democracy report Robbie Macdonald.

The visual, environmental, safety and economic impacts of campervans and motor-homes parked along the seafront promenade in Morecambe have been the focus of debate recently.

Some people want a ban on leisure vehicles being parked or occupied on the promenade overnight.

Councillors have heard accusations from some residents about large vehicles blocking scenic views of Morecambe Bay, or health-and-safety worries about chemical toilet waste being emptied down roadside drains or visitors cooking with gas stoves inside or near their vehicles.

Morecambe Town Council wants Lancashire County Council, which controls on-street parking, to make a traffic regulation order along the full seaward side of Marine Road, from the Battery car park to Teal Bay, banning the overnight parking of motorhomes, camper vans or other vehicles used as such between 8pm and 8am.

Separately, Lancaster City Council runs some off-street car parks in the town and it has discussed the various issues too.

Campervans and motor-homes in Morecambe are the focus of debate, with topics including the visual, environmental, safety and economic impacts of the vehicles parked along the seafront promenade. | Robbie Macdonald

Some people in Morecambe oppose any potential ban, saying leisure vehicle owners are valued visitors who spend money locally whilst others believe better campervan facilities are needed, especially with the Eden Project’s develoment.

On Saturday, one leisure vehicle owner and campaigner, Mark Leech, held a protest at Morecambe Town Hall about any potential ban on vehicles parking overnight on the prom.

With the arrival of sunny weather over the weekekend, local democracy reporter Robbie went out to hear local people and visitors give their views.

What did people say?

Kelly Burrell, from Bolton le Sands, was with her boys, Herbie and Dougie, and pet dog Pixie.

Kelly said: “I walk along the prom often and really like it. But I think there is a bit of problem with increased litter, especially in the winter. In the summer, the street cleaners are out regularly and it’s kept pretty clean. But in the winter months, I’ver seen bin bags left along the roadsides.

“Sometimes there are big stretches of camper vans along the seafront. I think there’s a lack of public toilets in Morecambe and perhaps a new parking area should be developed with camper van facilities, charging people a small fee?

“I wouldn’t like camper vans to be banned. I’d like a camper van myself in the future. It’s not a big issue in Morecambe but we need some proper facilities, I think. It would be a shame to stop camper van owners coming here. So maybe we should give them somewhere proper to go?”

Kelly Burrell, from Bolton-le-Sands, with Herbie and Dougie and dog Pixie.

Brian and Val Smith were visiting from Preston.

Brian said: “We’ve done holidays in Canada with big vans and had a camper van in the UK too. But you’ve got to have the facilities for camper vans. They block the views. There should be proper parking bays for them. I don’t think we’d bring one to Morecambe.”

Val said: “When we used a camper van in the UK, we stayed at camp-sites. We’d not stay anywhere else. We had a week in Scotland and stayed at proper sites. It’s not as easy to have day trips and visit places in big vans. Roads in Britain can be narrow and winding, especially in country areas or old towns. You really need a smaller car to tour more easily and have days out.”

Brian added: “If I bought a camper van, I’d buy a Transit-sized one. I’ve got mixed feelings about these massive motor-homes. The UK does not have the space for them.

“In Canada or Australia, there are great big areas with very few facilities, so there’s a justification for motor-homes with kitchens. They are like travelling homes. But the UK is much smaller. You’re never far from local services, fast food places, shops, villages or towns. There’s really no need for these massive motor-homes here.

“But like most things in this country, there’s a growing problem with campervans and motor-homes not being thought-about. Are we going to get electric-powered campervans, like electric cars? We need electric charging facilities, which could be expensive. I’m not against going green and having electric vehicles, as long as you don’t have to pay through the nose.”

Brian later continued: “We come to Morecambe quite regularly. We like it. The vistas over Morecambe Bay are priceless. It’s quite a peaceful place, not like Blackpool. Morecambe’s for families and children. The promenade is long and safe, ideal for walking and cycling. But with more campervans coming, they could compromise safety. It’s not a problem at the moment but it could become one.

“I haven’t seen many camper vans today. But things like the Eden Project will attract a lot more visitors in future. So parking and facilities need to be thought about. I think it would be detrimental if there were lots of camper vans coming here in future.

“Today, some people have a lot of money to spend and a lot of leisure time. Travel and tourism is a big scene. But this is a country with extremes of wealth and poverty. In the Victorian era, Morecambe was created with a vision. Things here will probably get more commercial in future. We need a vision for Morecambe’s future, so it remains a place for everyone and keeps its character.”

Val said: “Morecambe has a great promenade and nice artwork in places. The prom walkway includes sea and shell-type carvings or castings. There are statues and the metal sculpture with Lake District mountains. It feels like there’s some thought gone into it all. It’s interesting and nice for children too.”

Sonia McLeod from north Wales.

Sonia McLeod was visiting from north Wales with her family. She said: “This is the first time I’ve been to Morecambe. I’ve seen The Bay on TV, so was aware of Morecambe Bay. I also wanted to to see the Eric Morecambe statue. We’re visiting Blackpool too.

“We’ve never used a motor-home but we’ve stayed at camp-sites around this region. If I had a camper van, I’d definitely want to be able to stop in a place like Morecambe. It’s nice.

“I’m sure people with camper vans spend money while they’re here. They’ll be walking along the promenade and visiting the cafes, just like everybody else.

“It’s a seaside resort. Some people might just come for a few hours, some will spend a day or two here then move on. That’s the point of seaside resorts. Campervan owners also have to fuel-up, so they’ll be using local service stations too.

“Also I think facilities in local towns and villages are much better value than some leisure places, where the prices are scandalous. It’s much better to have a choice of cafés and restaurants in a town like Morecambe, rather than being stuck in some leisure place. I’d definitely not ban campervans from Morecambe seafront. ”