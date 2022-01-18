Buy a wrist band in Chorley to support World Cancer Day

Cancer Research UK is calling on the public to donate or wear one of the charity’s Unity Bands with pride on Friday, February 4 – which also marks its 20th anniversary.

Every year, around 44,900 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West.

The bands are available from the charity’s two shops in Chapel Street, Chorley, and online at cruk.org/worldcancerday

The Cancer Research UK wrist bands

Available in three different colours – pink, navy and blue – it can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who’ve overcome cancer or in support of those going through treatment.

Marked on February 4, World Cancer Day is an international initiative, uniting people across the globe to take action against the disease.

For Cancer Research UK the awareness day takes on extra significance this year, as it celebrates its 20th birthday and pays tribute to its supporters for the part they have played in funding cutting-edge research.