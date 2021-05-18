Burnley's own 'Batman' spreading his wings for Pendle Hill charity challenge

For the action hero, aka Jack Walsh, will be climbing Pendle at the start of next month in his first charity mission of 2021.

Jack is aiming to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, in honour of a close friend who lost her life to the disease a couple of years ago.

In September last year he raised £250 in his first Pendle challenge which saw him conquer the hill dressed as Marvel superhero favourite Deadpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Look out for Batman, aka Jack Walsh, when he climbs Pendle Hill next month (photo courtesy of Graham Currey)

A retail assistant at Burnley's Marks and Spencer store, Jack will be joined once again by his friend and colleague Sonny Dussoye who will be completing the challenge as himself.

Jack said: "We will finalise a date when we are both off but we are hoping to complete the climb at the start of June."

Jack has been fundraising under the banner To Be A Hero for two years and to date he has raised £1,454 for the MND Association, Pendleside Hospice, East Lancashire Hospice, Breast Cancer Care, the British Heart Foundation and other charities he has supported in his Deadpool guise are Macmillan Cancer Care, the firefighters charity and Thera North which supports people with learning difficulties.

He added: "After a year of uncertainly with covid, I have been unable to do any sort of fundraising since the last Pendle Hill walk in September so I am extremely proud to be back doing what I love."

Jack in his Deadpool guise with his colleague Sonny Dussoye who will join him in the Pendle Hill charity climb in June

To make a donation to Batman's climb click HERE