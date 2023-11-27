Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School pupil to hand out festive gift bags to those in need on Christmas Eve
While most children will be watching out for Santa on Christmas Eve, Burnley’s seven-year-old Tyler Bruce will be handing out gift bags to spread some festive joy to those in need.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The caring pupil at Brunshaw Primary School has been saving his pocket money for his ‘Spread the Warmth’ campaign, and, with a little help from his mum and dad, hopes to fill 10 gift bags. The bags will be packed with essential items like hats, gloves and scarves, fleece blankets, toothbrushes and sanitary products.
Tyler said: “I would just like to make people smile this Christmas.” He is the pride of his family and his school and on Christmas Eve Tyler will be joined by his little brother Austyn on his festive mission.