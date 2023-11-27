News you can trust since 1886
Burnley's Brunshaw Primary School pupil to hand out festive gift bags to those in need on Christmas Eve

While most children will be watching out for Santa on Christmas Eve, Burnley’s seven-year-old Tyler Bruce will be handing out gift bags to spread some festive joy to those in need.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 15:25 GMT
The caring pupil at Brunshaw Primary School has been saving his pocket money for his ‘Spread the Warmth’ campaign, and, with a little help from his mum and dad, hopes to fill 10 gift bags. The bags will be packed with essential items like hats, gloves and scarves, fleece blankets, toothbrushes and sanitary products.

Tyler said: “I would just like to make people smile this Christmas.” He is the pride of his family and his school and on Christmas Eve Tyler will be joined by his little brother Austyn on his festive mission.

