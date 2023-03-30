News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Pope Francis in hospital with respiratory infection
36 minutes ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
1 hour ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
2 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
2 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season
4 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward

Burnley 'Shameless' actress Alice Barry pays tribute to 'beautiful and thoughtful' Paul O'Grady

Burnley actress Alice Barry has expressed her shock and sadness at the death of fellow entertainer Paul O’Grady.

By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:35 BST

Alice, who made her name on the hit TV comedy drama Shameless, was a guest on The Paul O’Grady Show twice, being invited on as the host was a big fan of the series.

Paul, who died unexpectedly this week aged 67, was a “lovely and genuine man”, according to Alice who contacted the Burnley Express to make a personal and heartfelt tribute to the popular entertainer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Paul was a big fan of Shameless and my character Lillian and invited me on to his chat show twice in a short space of time. The first time I was a guest with fellow Shameless actor Sean Gilder and we performed a sketch of ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’.

Shameless actress Alice Barry with Paul O'Grady
Shameless actress Alice Barry with Paul O'Grady
Shameless actress Alice Barry with Paul O'Grady
Most Popular

“I will never forget Paul’s generosity. My changing room was full of gifts that he had left such as cakes, chocolate, perfume and flowers. He also presented me with a signed copy of his book. That’s just the kind of man he was.

“He had a great sense of humour, cheeky without being offensive. I knew he had been slightly unwell for a bit but I was still shocked to hear that he had died.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Paul was a one-off – a lovely, beautiful man who was very thoughtful and will be sadly missed by so many people.”

Read More
Burnley photographer wins praise at Lancaster Litfest with stunning photograph o...

O’Grady, who initially hit the big time with his drag queen persona Lily Savage, also became a household favourite with his long-running Paul O’Grady Show on ITV and Channel 4, and his deep love of animals.

Paul O'GradyBurnleyITVChannel 4