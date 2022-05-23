The seven-year-old has already raised more than £400 for the charity after launching his own range of tie-dye t-shirts. Elliott came up with the idea of

going into production after making a tie-dye t-shirt for himself during the Easter holidays. Within the first 24 hours of launching, he had sold 11 t-shirts

at a donation of £10 each.

Elliott Hesketh (seven) is making his own tie dyed t shirts to raise money fort Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital where his grandfather is receiving care.

Now the year three Brunshaw Primary School pupil is expanding into a range of neon splat tees, his motivation being to say ‘thank you’ for the care and

treatment his grandad, Steven Merrifield, has been receiving at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment

and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

Steven, who lives in Padiham with wife Kath, wore one of Elliott’s t-shirt designs to ring the bell to mark the end of his four weeks of radiotherapy treatment at the centre last Friday. Steven was referred to Rosemere following cancer surgery in February.

Steven, who lives in Padiham with wife Kath, wore one of Elliott's t-shirt designs to ring the bell to mark the end of his four weeks of radiotherapy treatment at the centre last Friday.

Daughter Lisa said: “Dad and Elliott have a very close bond. They love spending time together going on adventures. Dad originally thought he had an

abscess and went to his dentist. The dentist referred him to the Royal Blackburn Hospital and just three days before Christmas, he was told he had cancer.

“The care and support dad has received has been second to none. The staff at Rosemere Cancer Centre have been brilliant.

" Dad is smashing every target and we are all so proud of him. We are also so proud of Elliott, who came up with the t-shirt idea by himself. He now has quite a production line going!”

Clarets fan Elliott, who besides being creative also enjoys swimming, trampolining and gaming, said: “My grandad is being a total legend. I can’t wait for him to get better. I am raising money for Rosemere to say a massive thank you and to help my grandad and others going through the same journey.”