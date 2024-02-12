A member of Clayton-le-Moors Harriers for nine years, 17-year-old Helana White will represent Jacksonville State University in Alabama. She has taken part in a variety of races; cross countries, club championships and track and field events.

Throughout her running journey, Helana, who attends St Christopher’s Sixth Form in Accrington , has represented Lancashire six times, for cross countries and fell championships. As well as being a BOFRA champion, she represented North West England in the London Mini Marathon, and also representing Great Britain four times in the North West Laser Run (Modern Pentathlon).

Helana has had coaches from the USA checking her qualifying times and events that she has been competing in, and has been offered a full scholarship at the university to study Exercise Science as her degree. She will be a student athlete, having to compete in cross country and the 3,000m/5,000m track and field events all over the USA throughout her four year degree.