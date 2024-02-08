Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelle Williamson of Shell’s PT hosted 35 ladies and raised £300 for Pendleside Hospice in memory of her former client and good friend Kelly Ann McDermott, who died of cancer in September, aged just 34.

Michelle said: “Kelly came to everything I’d organised and had been my client and lovely friend for over 10 years. She is very sadly missed by us all.”

