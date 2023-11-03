News you can trust since 1886
Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham a guest as councillor marries at Burnley Register Office and holds reception at Rosegrove Railway Club

Burnley Register Office was the setting for the wedding of Councillor Karen Ingham to her fiance Conrad Yarwood.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 08:39 GMT

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, and several Burnley councillors, were among the guests for the couple’s big day which included a reception at Rosegrove Railway Club.

Karen is the Conservative councillor for Burnley’s Gawthorpe ward. And the couple’s wedding car for the day was a 1926 vintage Austin Healey.

