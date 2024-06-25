Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was the challenge of a lifetime.

But determined dad Aaron Holt is the toast of Burnley after walking 127 miles non stop the full length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

It took him 57 hours after setting off from Granary Wharf in Leeds at 7-45am on Saturday morning. Aaron arrived to a hero’s welcome from family and friends, including his wife Laura and their children Jonah (one) and three-year-old Ruby, at the end of the route in Liverpool just after 5-30pm yesterday.

'Keep going daddy' was the touching message from Ruby Holt to her brave dad Aaron who has completed a 127 mile walk non stop along the Leeds Liverpool Canal to raise money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association. Ruby's little brother Jonah suffers from TSC a very rare condition

Aaron’s proud wife Laura said: “Aaron is an absolute hero. He was determined to do this without stopping and any sleep, he just kept putting one foot in front of the other. After 24 hours he had extremely painful feet and awful blisters but he just carried on.”

Aaron was joined by his best friend Nathan White who had to pull out at the 50 mile mark in Burnley due to an ankle injury. But he later surprised Aaron by joining him on his bike and pushed through the pain to the end. Laura added: “Nathan was a phenomenal support for Aaron and definitely deserves recognition for what he did.”

At the final few bridges Aaron was joined by relatives and friends, some he had not seen for years, who wanted to offer their support. Laura said: “Aaron is so grateful for all of the support he received as it really pushed him through. “

Aaron’s marathon effort was to raise money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association. So far the total raised is £6,000 and £4,000 of that was raised after Aaron and Laura organised a sponsored walk from the Prairie pub in Burnley to Pendle Hill and back. The target set is £10,000.

Aaron Holt (left) who has completed a 127 mile walk non stop along the Leeds Liverpool Canal to raise money for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association. His son Jonah suffers from TSC a very rare condition. Aaron is pictured with his best pal Nathan White who joined him on the walk

The couple’s inspiration is their son Jonah who was diagnosed with the condition, known as TSC, after he suffered a series of seizures. It causes non cancerous tumours to grow in the brain and other parts of the body, including the spinal cord, nerves, eyes, lung, heart, kidneys. There’s currently no cure for TSC, which affects only one million people worldwide, but there are treatments for some of the problems it causes. Jonah, who will be two in October, has epilepsy as part of his TSC and takes medication to try and minimise his daily seizures.

This year so far Aaron has completed a half marathon and six 10k runs. He has another half marathon to complete and six more 10k runs.