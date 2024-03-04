Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together for 18 years, Andrew and Victoria Bennett’s first wedding day was tinged with sadness for the pair. For Victoria’s grandad, Jack,was too poorly in hospital to be with them on the big day, and died just a few days after they became “Mr and Mrs.’

Hairdresser Victoria (36) said: “My grandad brought me up and was like a father to me, so to have my wedding day without him was heartbreaking and the day was all a bit of blur.”

Burnley couple Victoria and Andrew Bennett, who tied the knot for the second time last month to honour Victoria's late grandfather, with their children Jack and Grace

Determined to make things right for Victoria, Andrew (37) promised her they would do it all again on their 10th anniversary. And, true to his word he got down on one knee and proposed ‘Will you marry me again?’ to Victoria, with their two children, Jack, who is eight and named after his great granddad, and daughter Grace (12).

Victoria said: “I couldn’t believe that he had remembered but I was absolutely thrillled and of course, I said yes.”

The couple wasted no time in booking wedding number two at their original venue, The Higher Trapp Hotel in Simonstone, before inviting all their family and friends, including Victoria’s dad, who she was reunited with two years ago. And Jack had the honour of walking his mum down the aisle at the wedding on Saturday, February 24th, the anniversary of Victoria’s grandad’s death.

Victoria said: “It was such a wonderful day full of joy, love and happiness. I’m so glad we did it.” But Victoria failed to keep a promise to Andrew, a contracts manager for a plumbing company, when she said she would wear her original wedding dress. She added: “I bought a new dress and when Andrew tuned round as I came down the aisle he said ‘oh it looks different.’