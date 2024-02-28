Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, believes that dancing is the key to longevity and he was hardly off the dancefloor with family and friends at a party to celebrate his landmark birthday.

Alan lived on Gannow Lane as a child and attended Rosegrove School. He started work at the age of 14 at Economic, where they made boilers. Called up to serve in India with the East Lancashire Regiment in 1939, when Alan returned home he worked for as a machinist making parts for textile looms. He married his late wife Emily at the age of 22 and the couple bought their first home in Padiham for £800. They had two daughters, Joan and Carole, and a dog called Wendy. The family moved to Burnley where they bought their second house for £1,800 and it is still Alan’s home to this day.

Happy 100th Birthday to Burnley centenarian Alan Stanworth

